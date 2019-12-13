Suksar silat finalists to make Sukma shortlist — Coach

(Front row, from left) Fadzil and Rumpun Silat-Silat Sarawak (RSS) Miri president Ismawi Kedri with the Northern Zone silat athletes after the final events yesterday.

MIRI: Northern Zone silat head coach Fadzil Jamain has praised the performance of his exponents at the 2nd Sukan Sarawak 2019.

The silat event ended yesterday with Northern Zone emerged as the champions with nine gold, two silver and a bronze.

Fadzil, who is also Sukma silat coach, said the Northern Zone exponents have performed very well in the Games.

“Nonetheless, I am proud to see the potential from all of the athletes from all the zones.

“They were outstanding and have shown such a good competition,” Fadzil said.

He said that most of the exponents, especially the finalists would be considered for a place in the Sukma 2020 team.

“We will give the chance to the Suksar 2019 finalists (for the Sukma 2020 selections).

“Most are 15 to 19 years old and not to mention this Suksar being their maiden competition.

“The current Sukma silat athletes are not allowed to compete in Suksar because our aim is to unearth new talents,” he said, adding that the Sukma 2020 selection is expected to be conducted in February next year.

Introduced for the first time in the biennial Games, silat has attracted a total of 43 exponents from four zones – Northern (12), Central (13), Western (13) and Southern (five).