Singapore group considering building new hospital at Kuching Paragon by Naim

KUCHING: A new private hospital may be in the works at the Kuching Paragon development project by Naim Holdings Bhd, indicated its managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan.

He told reporters that the project is progressing well but with some changes.

“There is the possibility of a hospital group from Singapore coming in, which has bought a local private hospital. They plan to make it bigger. One of the sites (they are looking at) is Kuching Paragon.

“They have just gotten approval from the Ministry of Health. Next they have to get approval from the Sarawak government, from the State Planning Authority (SPA),” he said, after the launch of Naim’s 25th anniversary charity campaign by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

Hasmi added that the proposed hospital may take up five acres at Kuching Paragon.

“It will be good for the people and also for health tourism,” he noted.

On the newly-launched charity campaign ‘Naim Thanks You’, Hasmi explained that it is a build-up to its 25th anniversary in October next year, with 25 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) set to benefit from it.

“Under this campaign, the group pledged to contribute RM250 for every unit of its property sold in the year 2020, with a minimum of RM250,000 to be raised.

“The more we sell, the more the charities will get.

“This initiative was also part of the group’s 25th anniversary activities, which focused on community engagement and enhancement,” he said.

Naim has also launched its ‘Better Homes’ corporate social responsibility project recently, which aimed to build homes for selected less fortunate community members. The ‘Better Homes’ project is also part of anniversary celebration.

Also at the launch, Naim formalised its shareholding with Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Masjid Negeri Sarawak (LAKMNS) and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (Baitulmal Sarawak), a culmination of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed eight years ago.

Under the joint-venture Peranan Makmur Sdn Bhd, Naim is holding a 70 per cent equity stake whereas LAKMNS and Baitulmal Sarawak each holds 15 per cent of equity shareholding.

Present were Naim chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, Sarawak Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) secretary Tan Sri Bujang Mohd Nor and others.