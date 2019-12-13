Southern Zone make dash toward Suksar crown

MIRI: Southern Zone improved their gold medal haul yesterday and are on the right track to be crowned as champions of Sukan Sarawak 2019 (Suksar 2019).

Their swimming and athletics team grabbed the overall titles yesterday while squash athletes clinched the only gold in the team event.

At the Miri Public Swimming Pool, the Southern swimmers collected 13 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

In second place were Central Zone who bagged four golds, five silvers and five bronzes while Northern Zone finished third with three golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

Western Zone ended their campaign empty-handed.

Elsewhere, Southern Zone dominated the three-day athletics competition at Miri Stadium with 11 golds, seven silver and seven bronzes.

In second to fourth place were Central Zone (8-8-7), Western Zone (9-6-8) and Northern Zone (7-15-14).

Southern Zone were also overall winners in boxing as their boxers claimed six golds and one silver, cycling (five golds) and e-sports (three golds).

Meanwhile, Northern Zone took the silat overall title with nine golds, two silvers and a bronze, followed by Central Zone (3-5-4), Western Zone (2-3-7) and the Southern Zone (0-4-1).

As at 6pm yesterday, Southern Zone collected 48 golds, 35 silvers and 25 bronzes, followed by Northern Zone (30-30-25), Central Zone (29-39-31) and Western Zone (14-17-23).