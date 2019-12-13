SRDC to ban single-use plastic straws

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is following in the steps of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to ban single-use plastic straws at all eateries.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said this ruling could be enforced either early or middle of next year.

“According to the council’s planning early this year, the total ban will be expected early or middle of next year.

“I will let the Public Health Standing Committee chairman and his members look at the response and all the eatery operators’ readiness to comply,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked if SRDC would emulate SMC to ban single-use plastic straws.

Meanwhile, SMC will impose the ban on single-use plastic straws from Jan 1 next year, after which errant operators would have their straws confiscated and compound issued against them.

SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Standing Committee chairperson Rhoda Ting asserted that there should be no more excuses for coffee shop operators under the council’s jurisdiction to provide plastic straws from Jan 1, next year.

Sibu Coffee Shop & Restaurant Owners Association chairman Tong Ing Kok said they would give full cooperation to the enforcement of the ban and had included the non-usage of plastic straws as their licensing condition.

Recently, Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil encouraged local councils in the state to emulate SMC to do away with plastic straws to reduce plastic waste.

He described this as a good move to preserve and conserve the environment.

An international study published in January this year estimated that as many as 8.3 billion plastic straws are polluting the world’s beaches.

In Malaysia alone, studies show that the people are using about 30 million straws per day.

Plastic straws can take up to 200 years to disintegrate.