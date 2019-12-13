Stop squabbles, submit protest via party channels — Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all party leaders and members to submit their views and protests using the correct channels in the party, specifically to the Disciplinary Board.

Anwar, through a statement yesterday, also stressed that all statements on party squabbles must be immediately stopped.

“The party must stand on the foundation of its struggle to combat corruption and abuse of power and look after the welfare of the people especially the poor who are marginalised from the current of development.

“The people who used to place their trust in us are clearly fed up with the statements referring to the internal political manoeuvrings,” he said.

He said PKR had a duty to boost effort and work in the interest of the people and nation.

PKR, which is seen experiencing a leadership conflict lately, continues to be in the public limelight when some party leaders were still loudly criticising one another and making open protests. — Bernama