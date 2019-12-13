Take part in China trade fairs – SCCC

FUZHOU CITY, China: Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) president Datuk Frankie Liew has urged local businesses to take part in the various trade fairs held in China in efforts to penetrate the massive Chinese market with Sabah products.

He said Sabah produced many products that have market potential in China, such as durians, bird’s nest, coffee and tropical fruits.

He said this after attending the inaugural Fujian Consumer Goods Sourcing Fair and Commercial District (Pedestrian Streets) Expo here yesterday. Also present was SCCC advisor Datuk Wilson Yong.

Liew said he had noticed a booth selling Sabah rice wine and honey at the trade fair.

“I am pleasantly surprised that the rice wine and honey produced in Sabah have entered the Chinese market.”

He hoped that the business community in Sabah would take the initiative to participate in more trade fairs held in China in order to bring our products into the country.

“Durians, bird’s nest, coffee and tropical fruits produced in Sabah have huge market potential in China.

“Businesses should seize the opportunity to penetrate the Chinese market with these products.”

Liew and Yong also attended a presentation on ‘Doing Business with Malaysia’ during the China (Fujian) – Malaysia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference.