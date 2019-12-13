Traffic woes: Tan Kai wants Yong to update public on roadworks completion date

KUCHING: Political Secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai is urging Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong to disclose the completion date for the ongoing upgrading works at Jalan Tun Razak, citing the congestion occurring along the road.

Tan was commenting on how bad the traffic jam was when he visited the area and saw the actual scenario earlier today.

“The upgrading works of the traffic light junction by the Pakatan Harapan federal government at Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Foochow has caused a severe traffic jam at Jalan Tun Razak.

The jam would sometimes stretch over 3km, up to the Simpang Tiga flyover, he said.

Tan pointed out that the original completion date as announced by Yong was supposed to be the middle of November this yea.

“It is delayed apparently, as it is now the middle of December, so what is the next completion date? As a responsible people’s representative, YB Violet Yong should tell the public the new completion date.

“Soon we will have Christmas celebrations, then followed by the New Year celebration, early year school opening and Chinese New Year,

“If the delay is still not solved, it will cause a massive traffic jam and further spoil the festive celebration mood,” he said.