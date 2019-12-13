Yunnan Province wants closer ties with Sarawak

KUCHING: Yunnan Province in China is looking forward to forge closer relationship with Sarawak in the near future, says Yang Mu the provincial’s deputy director-general of Foreign Affairs.

“Relationship between us is very good, and we are looking forward for a stronger cooperation and ‘sister city’ relationship in the future,” she told the media after she and her delegation paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Yang said both sides had reached a consensus in charting the road of cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, education and infrastructure development.

“Because this is our first visit, we can only have some general discussion on how we can move forward,” she added.

Yunnan Province first established sister relationship with Sarawak in 2017, and this was their first visit to Sarawak.

The province executive vice governor Zong Guoying, Department of Finance director-general Zhang Yansong, Bureau of Investment Promotion deputy director-general Wang Qingmei, and deputy director-genera of Commission of Development and Reform Lu Wenxiang were among those in the delegation.