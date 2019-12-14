CM urges villagers to cooperate with Land & Survey to expedite NCR land perimeter survey

BAU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is calling upon local community leaders to cooperate with the Land and Survey Department in expediting the perimeter survey on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

In stating this, he said this was crucial in enabling the land to be opened up for development for the benefit of the community.

“Thank you to the DBNA (Dayak Bidayuh National Association) for their initiative in helping with the perimeter survey.

“I urge community leaders to work together with the Land and Survey Department so that the survey works can be completed, and with that development can also be done fast,” said Abang Johari.

He was speaking during the launching ceremony of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 4A Bau and the launch of the Blueprint for Bau District 2016-2030 book prior to presenting land titles NCR land owners here this morning.

The event also hosted Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman.

Abang Johari presented 579 land titles to landowners for residence under Section 18 of the Land Code and the Traditional Village Survey Programme, and to 827 NCR landowners for agriculture activities and Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) land development.

Henry earlier urged locals who have gotten their land titles to seize opportunities to work and develop their land, and not to leave them idle.

He said this was to strengthen the socioeconomic status of the locals so that they would be able to take part in the economic development of Bau.

“With your land titles and documents, you should find opportunities to develop your land either through modern agricultural activities, setting up homestays and many more.

“Don’t be idle,” said Henry.

Abang Johari also presented grants places of worship there under the Special Development Assistance Fund 2019.

The beneficiaries were Latter Rain Church, Kpg Podam (RM200,000), Blessed Sacrament Church, Bijuray Mongag (RM150,000), St Clare Church, Sibulung (RM150,000), St Paulus Church, Peninjau Baru (RM100,000), Surau Al-Falah, Kampung Pedaun Bawah (RM150,000), Masjid Darul Iman, Kampung Siniawan Seberang (RM100,000) and Liew Shan Bang Buddhist Temple, Kampung Jugan Siniawan (RM50,000).