CMS takes early steps to address new corruption law

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS), one of Sarawak’s largest corporations yesterday took definitive and decisive steps against corruption and bribery by hosting an engagement session with hundreds of the company’s vendors, suppliers and partners in attendance.

The engagement session declared an absolute ‘Zero Tolerance To Bribery and Corruption’ and urged all in attendance to do their part in stamping out these practices.

CMS newly appointed group managing director, Datuk Isaac Lugun, in his opening address stated, “CMS takes a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of bribery and corruption.

“We expect our directors, employees, vendors and third-party representatives to do the same. We urge our stakeholders do so as well. CMS is committed to high standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct.”

Furthermore, CMS has been working closely over recent months with PwC Malaysia in preparation and readiness for the introduction of the MACC Act Section 17A’s Corporate Liability Provision.

Every area of potential risk within the company is being analysed and overhauled with new procedures and protocols to be implemented before June 1, 2020.

CMSB has even implemented an anonymous reporting process where any employee, representative, supplier or contractor can be reported if they are in breach of CMSB’s Code of Conduct or Ethics Policies in any way.

In fact MACC Sarawak’s Assistant Commissioner, Marcel Bulan Ngabong who was also a panelist at the engagement, commended CMSB for its efforts and said that, “CMS has done well in getting ready so far and is the first Sarawakian company to carry out this form of exercise with its vendors and other third-parties.”

“17A is a positive move for all of Malaysia because no matter what business you are in, contract awards will be based solely on meritocracy which means standards will increase, quality will increase, and competitiveness will be the halo effect that the customers and end users will enjoy.

“For everyone in this room, the implications are to be embraced because the playing field is fair and open.

“If CMS is the most qualified, experienced and capable, we will win the tender and likewise for you as our partners and vendors, you have the assuredness of fairness and business equality.

“The roll-out of the new procedures and protocols will of course need time and most of all support, from all companies, suppliers, vendors and customers who must collectively adopt a ‘Zero Tolerance To Corruption’ approach.

“But we are confident that if we embrace this mantra then together, we can become a leading light for global business to follow.”