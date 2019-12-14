Dept identifies negligence as key cause of escalator accidents

SIBU: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) Sarawak has issued 95 notices for matters related to lifts, and six notices for those involving escalators this year.

According to Dosh Sarawak director Dr Nor Halim Hasan, the notices were issued over non-compliance of the safety requirements – specifically technical and mechanical issues.

However, there were no notices issued regarding the validity of the Certificate of Fitness (CF).

“There are 852 active escalators and 2,310 lifts in Sarawak.

“All lifts and escalators must be registered with Dosh. Lifts and escalators shall be inspected every 15 months. After inspection, a valid CF would be issued,” Nor Halim told The Borneo Post recently.

He also disclosed that there were two cases of accidents involving escalators as at Dec 10 this year – one case occurred in Bintulu in June, and other was in Kuching, in July.

In both cases, the victims were children, he added.

“Investigation carried out by Dosh had identified the negligence of parents as the cause. They did not supervise their children and allowed them to play at the escalators.”

On CF, Nor Halim said the validity would last for 15 months.

“However, the owners or occupiers of any premises would need to re-certify their lifts and escalators before the due date,” he stressed.

On action that could be taken against the operators or occupiers of premises who did not have CF or failed to renew the certificates before the deadline, he said: “The maximum penalty for not registering the lifts or escalators with Dosh, can amount to RM 100,000, or two years in prison.

“For other non-compliance with the safety regulations related to lifts and escalators, the maximum penalty is RM50,000, or one-year imprisonment.”

Dosh Sarawak had run its ‘Lift and Escalator Safety’ (LIFE) campaign from May 25 to 31 this year, at eight key areas across Sarawak – namely Kuching International Airport, Aeroville Mall, Tun Jugah Shopping Centre, Wisma Hopoh and Vivacity Megamall – all of which are in Kuching; as well as Wisma Sanyan in Sibu, The Spring Bintulu, and Imperial Mall in Miri.