Dr Sim: Assessment rates for govt buildings in Sarawak to be reviewed next year

KUCHING: The Sarawak Cabinet has approved to application review assessment rates for government buildings in the state starting next year, said Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Applicable to both state and federal governments’ buildings, Dr Sim said the assessment rate for government buildings was last revisited in the 1970s and it has not increased since.

“By doing so (reviewing the assessment rate), we will be able to obtain a revenue of RM20 million for the local councils. So again, we have to start thinking (on revenue reengineering),” said Dr Sim at a public talk titled ‘Talking About What Really Matters’ at Chemsain Building’s auditorium, Jalan Rock here last night.

Dr Sim also said that there are currently more federal government buildings in the state than those of the state government’s.

The review of the assessment rate, however, will not cover private property.

“The rate we are charging them is the amount of money they paid us in the 1970s,” said Dr Sim.

On another note, Dr Sim said it was crucial for the people in Sarawak to be united and not divided by the politics of Peninsula Malaysia, while pointing out that people from the age group of 18 to 21-years-old formed the majority of the population in Sarawak.