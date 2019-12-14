CM: Extra Christmas holiday? Only if space left in gazette

BAU: Extra holiday for Christmas will be given if there was any space left in the State Gazette, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he would consider the wish of Christians in Sarawak to have an extra day of holidays for Christmas.

However, he would have to check the gazette first to determine if there was any allocated space left for a public holiday.

“Any holiday must be gazetted according to the allocation available in the existing gazette.

“If there is space we will give; if there is none, we negotiate,” he said at the Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat programme in Krokong here today.

He said this in response to the appeal made by Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Harry Jinep.

Abang Johari said he could not make decision today because GPS was subject to the rule of law.

“If there is space, what’s wrong in giving? If holiday, holiday lah. What’s wrong in giving, if there is any allocation in the gazette?” he said.

Sabah had recently announced that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec 24 and 25) were public holidays in Sabah.

Yesterday, a fake text message had circulated on local WhatsApp groups, saying that the chief minister had declared that there would be an additional public holiday for Christmas on Dec 26. It has since been debunked by the Chief Minister’s Office.