Girder beams collapse: Works Ministry to take action against those found responsible, says Baru

KUCHING: The Ministry of Works will take necessary action against the party responsible for the collapse of a bridge’s girder beams at the Pujut Link component of the 11th Work Package Contract (WPC) of the Pan Borneo Highway project, said its minister Baru Bian.

“I take this very seriously and as I have said, if there is any negligence on the part of the company (responsible), we will take the necessary action,” said Baru, who added the project was awarded to Konsortium KPE.

On Friday, it was reported that the girder beams of a bridge had collapsed at around 2.20pm and two workers were rushed to the Miri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Baru said a stop-order has been issued on all works activities at the site and safety officers are already on the ground to secure the site to ensure no more accidents involving workers occur.

“I take this very, very seriously and I also would like to assure that I have instructed for a thorough investigation to be carried out to determine the cause of this matter,” said Baru during a Christmas and New Year celebration at the Sarawak Society for the Blind, Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here today.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of a company to uphold the international standard of safety at all construction sites, particularly on worker’s safety.

Baru said he has been informed that two workers were injured in the incident but they have since returned to their homes after treatment.

“I am very glad to know that and I pray that they will have a speedy recovery,” he said.

From the initial assessment, Baru said it is a visible conclusion that there will be additional costs incurred due to the incident.

“Of course, if you look at the whole thing, it has collapsed and definitely that will cause some delay (as well). It would take time for them to amend it, ” said Baru.

On the other hand, he asked for cooperation from the media to not speculate on the cause of the incident and wait for the official investigation to be completed.