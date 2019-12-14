Ground Team Red powers KLIA air cargo growth with new digitalised air cargo hub

KUCHING: GTR (Ground Team Red), a joint venture between AirAsia Bhd and SATS Ltd on Thursday launched its air cargo hub at the KLIA Air Cargo Terminal 1 (KACT1).

Located at the former low-cost carrier terminal in Sepang, the facility spans 93,000 square feet (sq ft) and was built at a cost of RM23 million. It adds additional storage to the existing 40,000 sq ft warehouse, and the combined facilities will handle 300,000 tonnes of air freight annually, strengthening Malaysia’s goal of being a regional logistic hub.

The new air cargo hub enables GTR to expand its capabilities by handling both narrow and wide-body aircraft cargo operations and has motorised material handling system that facilitates efficient handling of Unit Load Devices (ULDs).

The new air cargo hub also has a purpose-built 10,000 square feet cold-chain facility for specialised handling for perishable and pharmaceutical products and dedicated zones for dangerous goods, pets and valuable cargo handling. Modern security cargo scanners offer both horizontal and vertical views of cargo to enhance detection.

According to Minister of Transport Loke Siew Fook, this initiative will help further elevate KLIA and klia2 as a key logistics gateway.

“I would like to congratulate GTR on the launch of their Air Cargo hub today, and their efforts to enhance airline ground handling operations in Malaysia,” he said during the opening.

“It is an impressive facility and will help to further elevate KLIA and klia2 as a key logistics gateway, in line with my Ministry’s National Logistics Masterplan to develop Malaysia as a logistics hub.

“I would also like to see GTR replicate this facility, in particular their cold-room capabilities to other airports in Malaysia to add further value to our ambition of developing Malaysia as a logistics hub.”

Loke, along with CEO of AirAsia Group chief executive officer (CEO)Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, AirAsia Group president (airlines) Bo Lingam, SATS president and CEO Alex Hungate, GTR CEO Kevin Chin, AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat and Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak officiated the opening of the new GTR air cargo hub.

Ground Team Red CEO Kevin Chin expect KLIA’s air cargo to grow steadily.

“With global eCommerce players investing in the region, the increased capacity and digitalisation will enhance air cargo handling services,” he highlighted.

“We will continue our efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s position to become a world class logistics hub in the region by adding capabilities in other parts of Malaysia.”