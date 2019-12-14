Japanese firm eyes investment in pellet wood industry in Tanjong Manis

KUCHING: A Japanese company is interested in investing in the pellet wood industry in Tanjong Manis, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

This intention was expressed by Makoto Yokoshi, who led a business delegation to visit Awang Tengah yesterday.

Late last month, Awang Tengah – also Sarawak’s Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) – met up with some Japanese investors at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) Office during his working visit to Tokyo, where he discussed with them plans by companies that were interested to invest in Sarawak.

The visit by Makoto and his delegation took place at Mintred office in Wisma Sumber Alam, Petra Jaya here yesterday, where Mintred permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation general manager Hashim Bojet were also present.