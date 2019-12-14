King expresses pride on son’s military graduation

LONDON: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his pride and joy on the commissioning of his son, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

“I’m very proud, today is the big day for this young man and now he is ready for the real world.

“Just like me 40 years ago (when I was commissioned) in this cold weather,” His Majesty told reporters after the ceremony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah attended the academy from 1978 to 1979 and was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 1980.

His Majesty also wished his son to be a successful leader in the future, after going through a hard year of military training at the academy.

“Now he has to return to Malaysia to discharge his responsibility as the Regent of Pahang and hopefully he can give his services to assist me in developing the state of Pahang.

“And even more important, becoming a person of credibility and responsibility to the nation, state, religion and people,” His Majesty said.

Tengku Hassanal, 24, was among the 242 cadet officers commissioned at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Sandhurst, which was graced by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. She was representing Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sovereign’s Parade at the end of each term marks the culmination of 44 weeks of training and the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course.

RMAS is one of several military academies of the United Kingdom and is the British Army’s initial officer training centre.

Meanwhile, Tengku Hassanal said the whole year had been testing for him and taught him how to be patient and working with others.

Tengku Hassanal added that he was even treated like everyone else in the academy.

“What I will do after Sandhurst is that I will return to Pahang and assist the people in my village as much as possible,”he said. – Bernama