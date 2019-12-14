Lee Lam Thye receives MCPF honorary life membership

PUTRAJAYA: Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye was appointed as the first honorary life member of the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) since the inception of the foundation in 1993.

The MCPF senior vice-chairman received the appointment certificate from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the foundation chairman.

The brief ceremony was held at the Deputy Prime Minister’s office after the MCPF council meeting which was chaired by Dr Wan Azizah in Putrajaya, Friday.

The honorary life membership was awarded to Lee for his outstanding contribution to help promote MCPF activities in the past 26 years.

“ I am proud to be associated with MCPF and have served the organisation thus far on a voluntary basis.

I shall continue to do more and encourage others to contribute to the enhancement of MCPF’s objectives in the interest of public safety,” he said.

MCPF is an NGO that was established on Jan 11, 1993. It is a Chapter of the Asia Crime Prevention Foundation, which is based in Tokyo, Japan. MCPF is also the first Chapter to be established outside Japan.

The foundation was officially launched by its first patron, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the the present patron of MCPF, by virtue of his position as the prime minister. – Bernama