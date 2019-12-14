‘Mintred showcases great performance in 2019’

KUCHING: The year 2019 has been a great one for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred), having obtained prestigious recognition for its excellent organisational and financial management.

The accolades received in 2019 are the Sarawak State Civil Service Quality Award (AKPAN) Gold Award, Five-Star Rating for the Accountability Index (AI); Five-Star Rating for Treasury; 100-Per Cent Result for Scorecard Management, and Five-Star Rating for Mintred website (www.mintred.sarawak.gove.my).

The assessment for the quality initiative was undertaken by the Modernisation of Service Unit (UPPN) of the Chief Minister’s Department, based on agencies’ activities and documentations for the 2017-2018 period, the ministry said in a press statement released yesterday.

The AKPAN result was announced during Sarawak Civil Service Day 2019 here on Dec 4, where the Gold Award trophy and the RM20,000 cheque was presented to Mintred by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

For 2019, the financial management of the ministry was rated Five-Star for its performance, as per reported in the 2018 Auditor-General (AG)’s Report.

The AI exercise is conducted once every two years by the National Audit Department.

For the record, Mintred achieved the Five-Star performance under the 2016 AG Report.

The management of the ministry’s account for 2019 was accorded a Five-Star rating by the Treasury Department Sarawak.

The inspection was conducted by team from the Inspectorate and Risk Management Section of the department on Oct 17 this year.

Previously, the ministry also scored a Five-Star performance.

The management of the ministry’s Scorecard 2019 achieved 100-per cent mark, as per audited by the State Scorecard Secretariat, under the Chief Minister’s Department, on Nov 29.

Mintred maintained its previous year 100-per cent performance and the award for SCS Scorecard 2018 for audit compliance was presented to the ministry during Human Resources Summit on Dec 10.

The ministry’s portal was given a Five-Star rating based on 2018 assessment.

The certificate was presented by Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Abu Bakar Marzuki, during an event at Imperial Hotel here on March 29 this year.

Mintred improved its standing this year, over the Four-Star rating received for 2018.

In his remarks, permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Liaw Soon Eng expressed his gratitude to all senior management staff and support group of Mintred for their hard work, solid commitment and strong teamwork towards continuous improvement and good governance.

He also attributed the ministry’s success to the guidance and leadership of its minister, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and to assistant ministers Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh.

“Without the strong support and leadership of Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Mintred would not be able to achieve so much in such a short period. The minister always inspires us to do our best,” said Liaw.

“I am confident that the ministry will continue to maintain its excellence performance in organisational and financial management, as this reflects the quality of its service delivery to the people and stakeholders as a whole.”