New RM700,000 bridge to benefit six Ulu Juk longhouses

JULAU: A logging company Bailey bridge at Rantau Bandau, Nanga Punggang Batang will be replaced by a new RM700,000 bridge for the benefit of six longhouses and a primary school in Ulu Juk.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Rural Development.

During the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, Julau member of parliament Larry Sng said upgrading works on the bridge are scheduled to be completed within six months.

Sng also approved an allocation of RM20,000 for the construction of a culvert along the road, located about 200 metres from the bridge.

He called on the federal government to allocate more funds for the implementation of roads and bridges as well as provision of basic utilities such as electricity and treated water supply in Julau and Pakan, which are said to be among the poorest districts in Malaysia.

Sng also announced a grant of RM20,000 for Rumah Jugin Unkok, Nanga Punggang Batang to purchase roofing materials for their new 24-door longhouse and also RM20,000 for residents of the 24-door Rumah Guyu Nyandau, Nanga Bulo for similar purposes.