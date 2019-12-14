PH government asked to implement shelved Civil Defence centre for Baram

MIRI: The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government has been asked to implement the proposed Civil Defence Force centre for Baram, which has been shelved citing budget constraints.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram chairman Roland Engan said ideally, the centre should be sited in Marudi town to cover Mulu, Marudi, and Beluru constituencies, during natural disasters and emergencies.

At present, the centre here serves the needs of Miri Division, which encompasses five districts.In addition, Roland called upon all quarters to be first responders in flood affected villages and to channel valid data to the relevant authorities.

“We have come across some who sent to us ‘recycled’ photos, and this affects the authorities sending the aid to the flooded ‘kampung’ (villages),” he said.According to Roland, there are 45 flood-prone longhouses and villages across Baram.

PKR Baram secretary Sawing Kedit said Tuai Rumah (longhouse chieftain) Gasah Tedung from Sungai Buri, Bakong claimed that his longhouse had yet to receive aid. Sawing said flood victims should not be discriminated against and left out of getting assistance due to their political inclination. He pointed out that there were still cases of victims not knowing the right channels to go through to ask for help.

PKR Baram would open a flood aid collection service at its Miri Service Centre for the public to make their contributions.