Policemen donate to shophouse fire victims

MIRI: Limbang police went beyond the call of duty yesterday, chipping in relief assistance to the victims of the recent shophouse fire in Limbang.

Led by its district chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, they presented cash, food, electrical equipment and other daily essentials to Anthony Chip Kalom who was accompanied by his wife Paulina Panai and 4-year-old son Wilson. The items were donated by personnel from the Limbang District police headquarters.

Abang Zainal said the items were meant to help alleviate the burden faced by the fire victims.

The family was rendered homeless after their shophouse on the second floor above a bakery at Jalan Buangsiol, Limbang was destroyed by fire at 10.50pm on Dec 10.

The victims tried to extinguish the fire by spraying it with water but failed because the fire grew even bigger. They abandoned the effort and ran for safety bringing along with them a bag containing some important documents.

The victims are temporarily putting up at a nearby hotel.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred have yet to be ascertained.

The victims are also receiving assistance from the Welfare Department here.