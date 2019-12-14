Sarawak Territorial Army wants permanent venue for training

KUCHING: The Territorial Army in Sarawak is likely to have a permanent venue for training in the near future.

According to Regiment 511 Commander Brig-Gen Abang Mohamad Abang Marzuki, they have expressed their hope of having a permanent training area to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the patron of both the 510 and 511 regiments.

He said the Chief Minister has shown his concern and is supportive of the proposal.

“We hope that in the future, we may have permanent sites for training,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Abang Johari at the Chief Minister’s Office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Abang Mohamad said each regiment had 15 training grounds.He hoped that the Sarawak government would consider the Territorial Army’s application for funds to manage and empower their regiments in Sarawak.

According to him, the current strength of Regiment 511, which covers Sarikei down to Tanjong Datu, includes 46 officers including six regulars, and 2,525 personnel of other ranks, and 165 regulars.

Meanwhile, Regiment 510 Commander Brig-Gen Dato Lee Heng Cheong said his regiment – covering Lawas to Sibu – had 214 officers and 978 personnel of other ranks.

Adding on, Abang Mohamad assured all that the Territorial Army would always be ready to help in times of disasters, including floods.

“Assisting the authorities in times of disasters has been one of our roles,” he added.