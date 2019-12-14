Sibu gets festive with annual Christmas parade, over 8,000 in attendance

SIBU: A mammoth crowd numbering some 8,000 people comprised of Christians and well-wishers took part in the annual Christmas parade this evening, aided along by fine weather.

The festive mood was in the air as they gathered and filled up Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase One (Sibu Town Square Phase One), some as early as 5pm.

Some were spotted bringing along umbrellas due to the unpredictable weather.

The annual Christmas procession of the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), Sibu branch, which started at 6pm, was hosted by the Methodist Church this year.

Among the notable figures joining the procession were Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and political secretary to Chief Minister Michael Tiang.

This year’s procession was themed ‘God So Loves The World’.

Prior to the procession, there was an opening ceremony by conducted by the Methodist Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC), followed by a praise and worship session led by the Masland Methodist Church, while the opening prayer was led by SIAC president Rev Steward Damat.

Rev Thomas Lau Sie Ngiu delivered the Christmas message, while Sibu ACS chairman Rev Monsignor Michael Lee Hock Chai led the benediction.

This was followed by the lighting of candle ceremony by church leaders from different denominations, together with Siaw and Tiang.

The procession started at about 7pm.