Sibu to host Suksar III in 2021

MIRI: Sibu will host the 3rd Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) in 2021, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announced yesterday.

The minister urged Sibu and other relevant authorities to come up with early plans and proposals regarding the preparations for the Suksar III.

The main challenge would be the facilities and venues for competitions.

“If its require upgrading please come up with proposals so that it can be completed before the next Suksar,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony of the 2nd edition of Suksar at Miri Indoor Stadium.

“I don’t want to see a swimming pool without a roof.

“Actually, we are building roof at the Miri Public Swimming Pool and the one in Sibu (Bukit Lima Swimming Pool) and the constructions will start next year,” he added.

Abdul Karim also wants to see every divisions in Sarawak to have top notch sports complexes.

“As Suksar gets bigger, we need to build good facilities in every divisions.

“Suksar is like a mini Sukma which will be hosted by every zones and preparations are vital,” he said.

Abdul Karim also congratulated all the athletes in the Suksar II, who have performed well during five-day of competition.

He said that high potential athletes should be selected to represent Sarawak in Sukma.

“I have informed Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) not to drop any deserving athletes from Sukma squad.

“Some of the athletes are from Sukma shadow team, but new talents who have been outstanding here also need to be considered for Sukma selection next year,” he said.

Among those present at the closing ceremony were Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee.