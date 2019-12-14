Southern Zone emerge victorious

MIRI: Southern Zone (Kuching, Samarahan, Serian) emerged as the new champions of the Sukan Sarawak (Suksar), which concluded here yesterday.

They amassed a total of 132 medals comprising 55 gold, 46 silver and 31 bronze medals to finish ahead of defending champions Northern Zone (Miri, Limbang, Bintulu) who collected 47 golds, 48 silvers and 39 bronzes.

Central Zone (Sibu, Mukah, Kapit) won 35 golds, 37 silvers and 33 bronzes while Western Zone (Sarikei, Sri Aman, Betong) bagged 18 golds, 24 silvers and 30 bronzes to finish third and fourth respectively.

The bulk of the gold medals won by the newly crowned champions came from swimming (13), athletics (11), boxing (6), cycling (5), petanque (5), weightlifting (4), e-sports (3), archery (3) basketball (2) while squash, hockey and sepak takraw contributed one each.

A total of 24 new records were set in the second edition of the biennial Games.

Northern Zone archer Cecil Nathaniel Busu Polycap was named Suksar 2019 Most Promising Male Athlete while the female honour went to Southern Zone swimmer Kelly Teo Yao.

The 15-year-old SMK Chung Hua Miri student Cecil Nathaniel won four gold medals in his debut appearance and is hoping to make the state archery squad for Sukma.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Kelly said her five gold and a bronze, along with two new records, is an achievement.

“I have been swimming since I was six years old and this is my second Suksar. I have achieved my target as the previous Suksar I won only one bronze.

“I want to thank to my parents, coaches and everyone for their support,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah officiated at the closing ceremony at the Miri Indoor Stadium.

Among those present were Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee.

On the final day of the Games yesterday, Southern Zone and Central Zone shared spoils in the basketball competition at the Miri Basketball Association court.

Southern Zone bagged the gold medals in the men’s 3-on-3 category and the 5-a-side category while Central Zone were victorious in both women’s categories.

In yesterday’s lop-sided men’s final, Southern Zone, who had recovered from their 68-70 shock defeat to Central Zone in the preliminaries, exacted sweet revenge by whipping their opponent 94-46.

The team coached by Nicholas Teo relied on their good teamwork and high shooting percentage to race to 30-11 lead in the first quarter.

The second quarter saw them doubling their lead 48-23 and they were 75-32 ahead in the third quarter before wrapping up the game with a 48-point difference.

“We lost in to Central Zone in the preliminary round because the boys had relaxed after taking the lead and the opponent took advantage of this.

“For the final, l had instructed them just to play their normal game and not to focus too much on the score line or how many points they were leading.

“They followed the game plan accordingly and eventually they did well and won the game.

“They have worked hard for the gold and congratulations to the players,” said Teo.

Earlier, in the women’s final, Central Zone beat Southern Zone 81-47 for the gold while Northern Zone settled for the bronze.

This is the first time that basketball is contested in the Games.

Around 1,500 athletes and officials took part in the five-day Suksar II, involving athletes from four zones in various venues in Miri.