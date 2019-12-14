Southern Zone proud winners of Suksar II petanque competition

MIRI: The two-month preparations ahead of Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) 2019 has paid off handsomely for the Southern Zone petanque team.

They won five gold, three silver and five bronze medals to emerge as overall winners.

Team manager Alfian Bawi was very pleased with the result.

“It is much better than the previous Games in Kuching two years ago. Additionally, being the overall winner in this event is great,” Alfian said.

He also thanked the coaches and the management for their contributions.

“The spirit of the athletes is very encouraging and all our competing athletes have won medals.

“I want to congratulate our opponents from other zones, especially the Western Zone for giving such intense competition,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Alfian said the athletes have great potential and some of them are Sukma future athletes.

“There are nine Sukma potentials in the squad and they have to undergo selection process first to make the Sukma 2020 team.

“Sarawak now has a lot of athletes who are capable and with potential and should be promoted to bigger tournaments,” he added.

He also praised the organisers for the smooth organisation of the competition.