Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat to contest in Balai Ringin under PSB ticket in next state election

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has announced that Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat will be contesting in Balai Ringin in the next state election, due by mid-2021.

Serving as an alternative force in the political landscape of Sarawak, PSB is gearing up for the 12th state election, which has been speculated to be called next year.

The party received an overwhelming response of over 2,000 supporters donning PSB’s red shirt during an event held at a community hall in Balai Ringin today.

Masir, who was a federal deputy minister, is the first candidate announced by PSB to contest under the ticket of the party in the next state polls.

The announcement was made by party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh during the event.

Among those present were Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, PSB secretary-general George Lo and Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa.

PSB has been engaging in intense efforts to mingle at grassroots levels, aiming to emerge a political party serving the interests of all Sarawakians.

In his speech, Wong stressed that PSB is taking a liberal approach to pursue its political course while internally, it nurtures the spirit of unity to safeguard Sarawak.

He said PSB is a local-based political party meant to fight for the interests of all Sarawakians irrespective of race and faith.

At the event, Masir handed over new membership applications, over 3,000 of them, to the party president.

Presently, PSB has 36 branches across Sarawak that have been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).