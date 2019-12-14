Sukma e-sports preparations gather pace — SSC chief

MIRI: Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak E-Sport Association (Sesa) are working together to get their gamers ready for the Sukma 2020 in Johor.

SSC chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee revealed that they are focusing on three main aspects in the preparation – athletes, coaches and technical.

“The participation of athletes and coaches are very important. The exposure of athletes is our priority,” Ong said, adding that the athletes would gain valuable experience by taking part in many competitions.

Ong, who is also Suksar II committee chairman, said the technical aspect is focused on judging, training and organisation. As for the Sukma 2020 Johor, the preparations have already started four months ago.

“In fact, Suksar II is also part of the preparation. They have a long list of qualified athletes for Sukma 2020, but filtering will be ongoing by continuous monitoring of athletes before the final list,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sesa president Afiq Fadhli Narawi remains positive of Sarawakians potential in e-sports.

“We have sent players to Thailand recently for their first ever international meet, and they came back with third place, which is an incredible result. This shows that we have highly talented players in Sarawak,” Afiq said.

However, he said the players need more experience and proper training to improve their game.

Southern Zone dominated the competition at the E-sport Arena yesterday but were denied a clean sweep of gold medal after Northern Zone snatched the singles title in the Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

But the Southern gamers bounced back and clinched the gold in the duo category. Despite the hiccup, Southern gamers showed no sign of slowing down as they went on to win the Mobile Legend Bang Bang and Dota2.

The Southern Zone emerged the overall champions with three gold and a silver, followed by Northern Zone (one gold, two silvers), Western Zone (one silver) and Central Zone (four bronzes).

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, who graced the prize presentation ceremony, lauded the Games organisers’ effort in promoting e-sports.

“Apart from scouting for talents, it also give them (athletes) an opportunity to become a professional gamer and a platform to compete internationally through healthy and competitive way,” Ting commented.