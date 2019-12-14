Technology and the future for self-employment

BEING self-employed or freelancing might not be the first option for most people, but lately more and more youths are opting for this path instead of nine-to-five jobs.

One of the perks of self-employment is you get to pursue your interests and work on projects you’re truly passionate about at your convenience.

And one of the major factors allowing many young people to be self-employed is the technology available nowadays.

With the Internet, cloud sharing, video calls, and a host of apps, people can work from anywhere and at any time.

Start-ups and digital entrepreneurship

Over the years, we’ve witnessed the growing number budding young entrepreneurs building their start-ups.

Online tools and mobile tech have created digital platforms for self-employment through start-ups and also opportunities for them to pursue their passion in various fields.

As these platforms also provide opportunities for digital entrepreneurs to have bigger networks and wider market access, it has attracted even more people to become self-employed.

Outsource-work opportunities

These days, it’s not uncommon for companies to outsource work to freelancers across the globe for specific tasks.

For youths, this means not only an opportunity to earn an income, but also that they get to choose to work on projects they’re passionate about.

More importantly, outsource-work also means finding opportunities that might not be available in their hometown.

Multiple jobs at one time

Having multiple jobs might well be the way forward for the workers of the future, as it’s not uncommon to see freelancers working on multiple projects.

It completely changes the way people view careers, proving it’s no longer necessary to work entirely in one field and stick to that for the rest of your life.

However, you need to be careful as working on multiple projects can also lead to burnout and exhaustion.

This is a weekly column by SarawakYES! – an initiative driven by Faradale Media-M Sdn Bhd and supported by Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak – to provide advice and stories on the topics of education and careers to support Sarawakians seeking to achieve their dreams. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.