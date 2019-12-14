Theft of CCTVs puts damper on efforts to enhance security at west bank

SIBU: Thieves have stolen two of three closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) installed at several areas on the town’s west bank since May 3 this year.

Chieng Lee Sing, a personal assistant to Sibu MP Oscar Ling, said the two stolen CCTVs, worth about RM1,300 were installed at the community clinic near the Sungei Bidut ferry point here.

One of the CCTVs recorded the movement of ferries and the other the traffic along the road.

“This is a disgusting act and the police have to act promptly and bring the culprits to book,” he told reporters after lodging a police report yesterday morning.

Chieng said the whole purpose of installing the CCTVs there was to enhance the security situation in the area.

Earlier this year, a village in the area was hit by spates of robberies and theft cases, hence the need to install CCTVs.

“Apparently, there are someone out there who felt that their illegal actions were being monitored, and therefore had to decommission the CCTVs by stealing them.

Chieng said the CCTV recordings showed two suspects arriving in the vicinity at 2.43am on Dec 1.

“They parked their motorcycles by the roadside quite a distance from the CCTV, walked over (to the CCTV), and removed it. The camera timed it at 2.56am.

“The same suspects returned to remove the second CCTV at 3.32am and left at 3.36am,” he said.

Chieng said the suspects were clever; they knew how not to show their faces from the camera.