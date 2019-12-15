2 men arrested for suspected robbery cases

MIRI: Police here nabbed two men on Friday night for their suspected involvement in two robbery cases recently.

The duo, both locals in their 30s, was rounded up at the city centre and a hotel here.

It is learnt that the duo was involved in the robbery of a 24-hour convenience store and a shop in Pujut on Dec 2.

It is also learnt that both suspects have past criminal records.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday.

He said the suspects were being detained to facilitate investigation.