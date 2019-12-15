8,000 take part in annual Sibu Christmas Parade

SIBU: A crowd of 8,000 Christians and well-wishers took part in the annual Christmas parade yesterday evening.

The fine weather aided the festive atmosphere as participants started to fill up the massive Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase One (Sibu Town Square Phase One) from 5pm.

Organised by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu branch, this year’s parade hosted by the Methodist Church started at 6pm with the opening ceremony by Methodist Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC), praise and worship led by Masland Methodist Church while SIAC president Rev Steward Damat led the opening prayer.

Rev Thomas Lau Sie Ngiu delivered the Christmas message. Sibu ACS chairman Rev Monsignor Michael Lee Hock Chai led the benediction.

Among those in the parade themed ‘God so loves the World’ were Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and political secretary to Chief Minister Michael Tiang.

Candles were lighted by leaders of the various Churches together with Siaw and Tiang before the procession started at about 7pm from the town square illuminated by brightly lit Christmas trees.