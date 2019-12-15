All must get involved in fighting drug menace – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said an effort to solve drug related problems in the country must be carried out through engagement and involved all relevant parties.

“We must be aware that efforts to solve drug problems cannot be done individually but must be carried out by engagement and all parties.

“I applaud government agencies such as the National Anti-Drug Agency and Persatuan Wanita Kreatif Sabah (Pertafa), a non-government organisations (NGOs), for joining forces to help fight drug problems in the country,” he said at the National Anti-Drug Agency Gala dinner here yesterday.

His speech was read by Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

Shafie said such cooperation shown by both AADK and Pertafa can be made as an example for the government to address the importance of combating drug problems.

“This is the kind of cooperation that we need as they, NGOs, are also the ‘eyes and ears’ for us to tackle drug related problems in our country,” he said.

Shafie also reminded parents to always monitor their children’s activities as well providing them with love, care and understanding.

“Do not neglect your child’s well-being but continue to show your love to them. Provide them with as much love and care for them so they will grow up to be a responsible and caring individual,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman and National Anti-Drug Agency deputy chairman Dr Sabri Zainudin.