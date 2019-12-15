Azis questions organisers if they understand Black Sunday protest

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman is questioning the groups who plan to organise the PSS Black Sunday protest if they actually understand what are they protesting about.

Met by the media during the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Gala Dinner here yesterday, Azis said the Pakatan Harapan Government has no issue with any individuals or group who want to organise gatherings provided they obtain police permit and abide by the law.

“The Pakatan Harapan Government is not like Barisan Nasional where we will ban individuals or groups from organising gathering.

“Every individual has the right to gather and the Pakatan Harapan Government will not stop them and will allow them to have their gathering provided they have police permit to stage the gathering and abide by the law,” he said.

The Sepanggar Member of Parliament however questioned the so call PSS Black Sunday gathering if protesters actually understand what are they protesting.

“They can organise the gathering, I have no problem with it, but my question is ‘do they actually know the meaning of PSS?”

“As Deputy Home Minister, I am saddened to learned that those who protest PSS actually do not understand what PSS means.

“They don’t actually understand what are they protesting,” he said.

For the record, PSS is the Temporary Sabah Card for immigrants in the state.

Azis clarified that PSS was implemented by the previous Barisan Nasional government in 2015 after it was requested and recommended by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

“The previous BN government organised meetings and even Datuk Zahid (who was then Deputy Prime Minister) had meetings with Datuk Musa Aman, who was the Sabah Chief Minister at that time.

“When Pakatan Harapan took over as the current government, we were briefed about this PSS and we have no issues with it and agree to continuing it as what was requested by RCI,” he said.

It is learned that Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) will be organising a ‘Black Sunday’ peaceful protest on Dec 15 to oppose Putrajaya’s plan to implement the Temporary Sabah Card (PSS) for immigrants in the state.