Baru unhappy with condition of Miri-Sibu segment of Pan Borneo Highway

SIBU: Works Minister Baru Bian has expressed dissatisfaction with the construction work for Miri-Sibu segment of the Pan Borneo Highway project, saying contractors need to improve the quality of the road.

Having tested the Miri to Bintulu road last night and Bintulu to Sibu stretch this morning himself following many complaints from the people, Baru said there were many potholes that could endanger road users.

“I want to say I am not happy. There are many potholes and these pose a danger to road users, especially at night when visibility is poor,” he said.

He understood the challenges faced by contractors but said they must adhere to certain standards.

“The contractors need to buck up. My ministry will be monitoring all works very closely and I will not compromise on this,” he told reporters after attending a symbolic girder ‘stitching’ of Batang Rajang Bridge in Durin today.

On the RM120 million 1.2km-long Batang Rajang twin bridge, he said it is expected to be opened to the public in April next year, two months ahead of schedule.

“The people will enjoy a more comfortable and efficient road network with the completion of the project,” he said.

The bridge, which is the longest of 115 bridges built under the Pan Borneo Highway project, is under Work Package 07 stretching from the Bintangor junction in Sarikei Division to Sungai Kua Bridge in Selangau district.

Implemented by Hock Seng Lee-Dhaya Maju Infrastructure Asia JV, the project will be a catalyst for the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) and development of surrounding areas, especially commercial centres and industrial estates along the Pan Borneo Highway.

Also present was Works Ministry deputy secretary-general (Policy and Development Sector) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd. – Bernama