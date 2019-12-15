Blockade: Sadia Rajang ready to help

SIBU: The Rajang branch of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) will be writing to the superintendent of Land and Survey Department Sarawak to apply for the ‘Right-Of-Way’ as stipulated in Section 34 of Sarawak Land Code, with regard to the blockade in Tanjung Penasu near here, which has been going on for almost two weeks.

This was voiced out by Sadia Rajang chairman Bill Jugah during a press conference here yesterday afternoon, who also expressed his concern over the welfare and well-being of the affected residents.

“Although the landowner may have a court order that prevents any trespassing on the land, the erection of cement-block blockade over a road built on the said land displays a certain intention of disrupting the peace.

“There is no ‘No Trespassing’ notice, or any fence built around the property to mark ownership.

“There is a big difference between a cement-block blockade over a public road, and a fence,” said Bill, in reading from a prepared press statement.

He added: “Our organisation is concerned about the welfare of the children and the elderly folk of the community.

“I am appealing to the longhouse folk to think about their school-going children and their elderly villagers, who need to walk 1.3km to and from the longhouse every day. I also want them to know and exercise their rights without fear.

“I also want to diffuse any racial tension arising from this incident. We must elevate ourselves from being shackled by the mindsets of racism and self-interest in order to continue living harmoniously, as Sarawakians in a nation that we have shared since the times of our forefathers.”

In echoing’s Bill’s concern, Sadia Rajang deputy chairman Tuah Lumpoh also called for affirmative action in the case of the Tanjung Penasu blockade.

“So far, many meetings and site visits have been held without any producing the most important result – to lift the blockade so that the longhouse folk are not denied of their rights to go about their daily routines safely and without hindrance.

“We suggest the government activate the PPS (Temporary Resettlement Centre) if the blockade continues. They can engage APM (Civil Defence Force) to provide transportation via land or water. Action on the part of the government must be seen to be taken,” urged Tuah.

Kini Jalak, who is the son of longhouse chief Jalak Kusau, appealed to the landowner on humanitarian grounds to grant access to the affected longhouses.

Sadia Rajang treasurer Jomel Antau was also present at the press conference.

On Wednesday a political secretary to chief minister Romeo Christopher Tegong proposed for the government to acquire the land to resolve the blockade across the two access roads leading to Rumah Jalak and Rumah Nita in Tanjung Penasu, Igan near here.

It was reported that the landowner, who set up the blockade, lodged a police report on Tuesday – stating that he was against the construction of access road to the two longhouses via his property.

The blockade, which was set up on Dec 3, has disrupted the lives of some 300 villagers from the 51-door Rumah Jalak, and 28-door Rumah Nita.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the landowner, in his report, claimed that he owned the 8.67-acre land, bought at a price of RM50,000 per acre, 20 years ago.

The owner also stated in his report that the property was a mixed-zone land.

“In 2016, he sent letters to Rumah Jalak Kusau and Rumah Nita Seman after finding out about the construction of the access road over his land to the two longhouses, but his effort had gone futile,” he said.

Stanley said the land owner then brought the case to court last year, and the Sessions Court had ordered Rumah Jalak Kusau chief and residents, as defendant, to pay RM4,440 in compensation and a legal fee of RM1,559 to the plaintiff.

Three months ago, the landowner was informed that the road had been tar-sealed and was still used by the longhouse residents despite the court order, he said.

“The landowner then decided to set up the blockade.

“He lodged a police report to clarify on the land status and as reference to relevant authorities for the case to be settled immediately,” said Stanley.