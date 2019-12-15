Christmas Price Control Scheme to run Dec 22-31

KUCHING: The Festive Season Price Control Scheme for Christmas will come into force from Dec 22 to 31.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen said the scheme would likely be launched at the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya on Dec 19.

He said the scheme received good cooperation from traders during other previous festive seasons, and he was certain they were not likely to hike prices this time.

“In the last Hari Raya celebration the ministry received good cooperation from the traders. The prices of goods were stable and there was no hike of prices.

“I hope the same is extended for Christmas and Chinese New Year celebrations,” he told reporters when met after launching the Sarawak-level Ministry of Finance’s meet-the-clients day at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here yesterday.

Chong said details of the price-controlled items under this scheme would be made known on Dec 19.

The ministry would hold another festive season price control scheme for Chinese New Year which falls on Jan 25 next year.