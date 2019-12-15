Creativity takes centrestage at Bau Christmas costume pageant

BAU: It was a showcase of festive colours and creativity at Lobuh Bau here last weekend, where contestants as young as two years old paraded in spectacular costumes that encapsulated all things Christmas.

The ‘Christmas Star Charity Creative Costume Contest’ was part of the three-day ‘Bau Pengirami Krismas’ event, which concluded today.

The pageant was jointly organised and hosted by the Heritage, Culture and Arts Bureau (Biro Hearts) of Kampung Stenggang and Bau Youth Community, under the purview of Mas Gading Parliamentary Service Centre.

“We’re blessed to have been given the trust and support by Mas Gading MP (Mordi Bimol) to hold this competition, which aims to unearth the hidden talents of our Bau folk – young and old alike.

“It’s a very exciting event, where we can see that every contestant has gone all out to represent what Christmas is about through their beautiful costumes,” said Biro Hearts Kampung Stenggang chairman Silan Nyupeng in his opening remarks.

Meanwhile one of the three judges, Martha Mervy Kulen – the reigning Mrs Charity Queen Sarawak titleholder – was ‘all-out impressed’ by the showmanship from all 24 contestants.

“I must say – they not only come up with fabulous creations, but they also show ingenuity through the creative use of materials like tissues, plastics and various recycled items for their costumes. Having been a beauty pageant contestant, I’d say many of these ensembles are just as stunning as any national costume paraded in a grand beauty pageant,” said Martha, who shared the jury seats with head judge Dr Dency Flenny Gawin and Michael Jeali Nyokin.

The competition was divided into four categories – Boys and Girls Aged 12 Years and Below, as well as the Men and Women’s Open (Aged 13 and Above).

Aldert Gill and Irene Allysha won the judges’ hearts with their cute, but well-put ensembles, which earned them top prizes in the Boys and Girls categories, respectively.

Finishing as respective runners-up were Dante Moh and Chomas Smith (Boys), as well as Kathrinna Setrin and Aisytherynna Zyinta (Girls).

In the Open categories, respective Men and Women’s winners Ezekiel Joel Stewart, 13, and Alvina Elynn, 16, looked fabulous in their Yuletide-themed outfits, specially made for the competition.

The runners-up behind Joel were Russel Gilbert and Christino Ronaldino, aged 15 and 14, respectively; while trailing behind Alvina were Magdelin Adrien, 18, and Agma Faustina, 15.

Each winner, first runner-up and second runner-up received RM250, RM200 and RM150, respectively. Janncy Nyohim, who is the private secretary to Mas Gading MP, presented the prizes.