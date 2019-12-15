Flood victims allowed to return home

BEAUFORT: Flood victims were yesterday slowly making their way home as water level started to subside.

A representative from the Beaufort Disaster Management committee in a statement said that some 448 people were allowed to return home by yesterday.

The water level at 38 villages that were affected by the flood also started to subside by Friday night, allowing flood victims to return home by 2.30pm yesterday.

As of 4pm yesterday, the Selagon temporary flood centre was officially closed.

Several roads that were closed due to the flood have also been opened to all vehicles.