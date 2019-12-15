Focus on fulfilling manifesto, not power transition issue – Lim

BUTTERWORTH: DAP members should focus on fulfilling the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto to develop the country instead of being distracted by the issue of power transition for the post of prime minister, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

He advised party members to channel their energy towards fulfilling the remaining 40 per cent of promises in the PH manifesto which have yet to be achieved.

“Do not be trapped by media reports which like to make front-page news of fights…not fighting foes but fighting friends. Let’s not have internal power struggle; this will only create instability in the government.

“Do not question the power transition (plan) which has been decided. Let’s focus our energy, attention on fulfilling the promises in the PH manifesto to develop the country,” he said when opening the Penang DAP annual convention here today.

Lim said the issue of power transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had been decided as Dr Mahathir had said he would hand over the post after Malaysia had hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November 2020.

Lim, who is Finance Minister, reminded DAP members to be attentive to the voices of the people and to work for their benefit.

“We too have problems within our own party but we should discuss them within closed doors and not openly, agree or not? This is because what happens in other parties will also have an effect on us,” he said.

Lim, who is also Bagan Member of Parliament, also urged the police not to investigate children who were shown singing the national anthem in Mandarin.

“Why is it that when Negaraku was sung in Arabic there was no issue but it became an issue when sung in Mandarin, to the extent of some people lodging police reports? I hope the police would not investigate our children. Let them be; they are not guilty.

“They were only following the text prepared by the school, which was issued by the Education Ministry in 2014 and distributed to all schools in 2015. That’s why I feel they should be reminded that Negaraku should be sung in Bahasa Melayu; no need for investigation,” he said.

However, Lim said DAP is sticking to its stand that Negaraku should be sung in Bahasa Melayu and not other languages.

The state DAP convention was attended by 376 delegates. – Bernama