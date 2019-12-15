Leaders elected to serve people, not self – CM

PENAMPANG: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has reminded leaders in the state that they are here to serve the people and not their own self-interest.

“When the people voted you in to be the government that is for you to serve the people, don’t serve yourself. This is very important….when you are in power, don’t abuse it, make use of the power to make the people happy,” said Shafie at the Donggongon Christmas Wonderland and New Year 2020 celebration on Friday night.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said that the government develops the state for the benefit of the people, not for the leaders.

“The role of the government of the day is to help the people. That is why in the last election I said “In God we trust, Change we must’ but this cannot just be lip-service, we must ensure that there is change in Sabah,” said Shafie.

Praising the organisers for organising the Christmas celebration, Shafie said it was very important to have an event like this where everyone can sit at one table and dine together.

“Don’t expect to be respected if you don’t respect others as well. Celebrations like Christmas is about part of our mutual respect for each other,” he said.

The Donggongon Christmas Wonderland and New Year 2020 celebration was organised by Wira Warisan Penampang and the Penampang District Council and held at the area of Datuk Peter Mojuntin Monument.

Shafie also spoke about investments and providing jobs for Sabahans, adding that it is better to provide jobs for the people so that they earn a living.

“The BR1M is paid out three times a year but this type of assistance is not sustainable. That is why I do not give BR1M, I give jobs because when the people are employed they do not have to wait for the three times a year handout, they have their monthly wages.

“I recently launched a McDonald’s restaurant in Semporna which provided jobs for 100 people there. The happiness you create by creating jobs is valueless. That is why I travel to other countries to bring in investors so that they can create jobs in Sabah for the locals,” said Shafie who is also state’s Finance minister.

He added, “these are the things we have to realise, we need to change how we run and govern the state. I was entrusted to become the Chief Minister… to govern state and enrich the people.

Shafie also stressed on the importance of infrastructure and that it must be in good condition so that the people would benefit.

“Under the current government change will come, I hope you all can support us. Reform will be done and this year I have sent officers to study abroad so they can learn about administering the state. Next year I will be sending some more officers to Canada to learn bout the administration of state and federal governments,” he said adding that ties between state and federal governments must be good otherwise development would not be easy for the state.

Political stability, he stressed, is also important and many investors are now turning their interest to Sabah because they are confident of the state’s political stability.

“The current government holds 52 of the 60 state seats and we can govern the state in spite of all the obstacles we face. I try my level best as a Sabahan to do my part, to help not only the state but also the people in the state of Sabah,” he added.

During the event Shafie also handed sponsorship to 10 students from B40 families in Moyog. The sponsorship is under the State Sponsorship Division and he later sang a few Christmas carols with the invited guests.