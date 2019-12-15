Oil and gas ‘details’ will be announced in January – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Details regarding oil and gas in Sabah will be revealed in January next year.

Disclosing this yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said a meeting with Petronas was held on Friday, discussing oil and gas in Sabah, including the 20 percent oil and gas royalty.

During the meeting, he said initial initiatives to go downstream in the industry were identified which involved some fees setting.

He opined that it would be a good way forward for Sabah.

However, he could not comment further since the details had to be worked out beforehand.

Shafie was speaking to reporters during a short interview after launching the Christmas Masyarakat Mesra Kapayan celebration held at Dewanraya Kampung Nagasiba, near here yesterday.

On another note, Shafie said the state government would ensure the transfer of ownership rights of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) would return to Sabah and a new law of Energy Commission would be proposed at the state level.

He said the new law was already approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the MA63 (the Malaysia Agreement 1963) meeting as well as at the Federal Cabinet.