PBK questions why Sarawak should buy stake in own O&G resources

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has questioned Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal of selling stakes in Petronas to states when most of the company’s oil and gas fields are located such as Sarawak and Sabah.

PBK president Voon Lee Shan told a press conference Dr Mahathir should know that Petronas and the federal government have no right to take Sarawak’s oil and gas (O&G) resources.

“The failure of the federal government to give our oil and gas resources coupled with the suggestion of Sabah and Sarawak to buy stakes from Petronas is an insult to the intelligence of all Sabahans and Sarawakians.

“Why should Sabah and Sarawak need to buy the resources that belong to them?” he questioned.

According to him, the proposal demonstrated that Sabah and Sarawak are not viewed as equal partners in the federation.

“To ask Sabah and Sarawak to buy stakes in Petronas means that we are treated as colonies and slaves by the federal government and not as equal partners with equal status and with equal opportunity for all,” he opined.

He called on the Sarawak government not to hold any more meetings with the federal government concerning oil and gas, claiming Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is bound by law and could be liable to political negligence should he cause losses to Sarawak in his negotiations on the state’s oil and gas resources with the Prime Minister.

“The Chief Minister is reminded that the people of Sarawak are not happy with the huge loss of revenue of Sarawak’s oil and gas after the then Chief Minister signed away this right in perpetuity to the Federation of Malaya by retaining a meagre 5 per cent only.

“The loss of our revenue is in hundreds of millions of ringgit each day to Putrajaya. Abang Johari as the Chief Minister is under a duty to get them back for Sarawak,” Voon said.

According to him, the Chief Minister must be put on alert that his actions could cause harm the state’s economy should Sarawak buy a stake in Petronas.

“Abang Johari is also reminded that it would be fair, just, and equitable to impose such liability on him if the loss of our oil and gas resources to Putrajaya is a negligent act on his part.

“He is not empowered to give way to demands, requests, or suggestions of the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) to buy stakes in Petronas. Politicians in power are reminded to act within their power and not negligently in their political office,” he said.

Voon also voiced displeasure at having uninvited Special Branch police officers show up at his office.

He revealed that he turned them away before the start of the press conference.

“I am a bit disturbed by how the police came to know that I’m holding a press conference for the press. I feel that the presence of the police in my office is tantamount to harassment because they came without seeking permission from me.

“I have every right to exclude any people from coming to my office. If police officers can just walk in to my office like that without any permission, this shows that their work ethic and courtesy to the public has to be corrected,” he said.

Voon also expressed his suspicion that he might have been wiretapped by the authorities.