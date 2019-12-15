Pipe diversion works to cause water interruption Dec 18

MIRI: The Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management Sdn Bhd will be carrying out water pipe diversion works near the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) Miri to facilitate the construction of Pan Borneo Highway on Dec 18 from 8am until 6pm.

Miri area manager Ha Tung Ngie said areas expected to experience water supply interruption will include SK Merbau, SMK Merbau, IKBN Miri, Go-Kart, Septic Sludge Treatment Plant, Vista Perdana, Taman Desa Bahagia and South Lake.

Ha on behalf of Laku advised consumers to store sufficient water for use.

If the weather is unfavourable, he said the works scheduled for Wednesday would be carried out the following day.

“We regret for any inconvenience caused and will put in every effort to shorten the duration of water supply interruption.”

He said further that consumers may experience low pressure, turbid or dirty water when supply resumes gradually after 6pm.

“If there is any problem related to water supply, consumers are welcomed to contact LAKU’s hotlines at 085-426626 and 085-436626.”