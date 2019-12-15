RM120 mln Batang Rajang twin bridge expected to be opened to public in April next year

SIBU: The 1.2-kilometre long Batang Rajang twin bridge in Durin, here, costing RM120 million is expected to be opened to the public in April, next year.

Works Minister Baru Bian said this is two months ahead of the project’s original schedule.

“The construction scope is four lanes dual carriageway to and fro Sibu across the Rajang River.

“The people will enjoy a more comfortable and efficient road network with the completion of the project,” he said when officiated at the symbolic gidder stitching ceremony at Batang Rajang bridge here today.

Also present were Works Ministry deputy secretary general (Policy and Development Sector) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd, Pan Borneo Highway Work Package 07 project manager Liew Hin Leong, Special Officer to the Works Minister See Chee How, Pelawan assemblyman David Wong, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang and Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang.

Baru said the bridge is under Work Package 07; stretching from Bintangor junction in Sarikei Division to Sungai Kua Bridge in Selangau district.

He added that the project contractor is implemented by Hock Seng Lee-Dhaya Maju Infrastructure Asia JV.

“The project is capable of being the catalyst for Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) and development of potential areas especially commercial centres and industrial along the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said.

The Batang Rajang twin bridge is the longest of 115 bridges built under Pan Borneo Highway project.