Rocky path ahead in MA63 talk

Nothing conclusive arrived at yet in negotiation on Sarawak’s rights, state government to soldier on

KUCHING: Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the negotiations on matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is still ongoing and nothing is conclusive yet.

“We are not going to be deterred, we will move and we will continue to walk the talk and continue to fight. It is not going to be easy but I believe for as long as there are the stars and moon, we will continue to fight. As the Iban saying goes, Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban,” said Sharifah regarding the negotiations.

She listed the matters still under negotiations which included the special grant to Sarawak, stamp duty on instrument on land matters, proposed amendment to the Court of Judicature Act 1964, matters related to Territorial Sea Act 2012 and mineral oils and oilfields, proposed amendment to the constitution, land use for federal purpose, amendment to Labour Ordinance and state power over health, legislation, tourism, environment and issues regarding the Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP).

The state government cannot accept the special grant of RM32 million announced by Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng as no prior consultations were conducted with the state, she added.

“They simply say they reviewed it (special grant) and give us this amount of money (RM32 million). This is not acceptable because, in the constitution, you must have the consent and consultations with the state. This requirement was not done and this is not acceptable,” Sharifah explained.

Furthermore, she said the Territorial Sea Act 2012 was passed in the parliament without consultations and the consent of the state government via the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), which has breached the federal constitution.

The act has limited Sarawak’s territorial boundary, with the sea boundary limited to three or four nautical miles from the shore.

“In truth and in fact, in our Sarawak Land Code, the sea boundary of Sarawak is up to the continental shelf of the state, which is up to 200 nautical miles. That is our sea boundary under Sarawak Land Code and MA63,” she said.

The assistant minister made these points in a public talk entitled ‘Talking About What Really Matters’ at Chemsain Building’s auditorium, Jalan Rock here on Friday night.

She also added that the state is fighting for its constitutional rights to implement its own laws such as the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (OMO 1958) as enforcing that piece of legislation would enable it to counter the Petroleum Development Act 1974, since companies that want to mine or extract resources from Sarawak’s territory would first need to obtain the necessary licences and permits from the state government.

Nonetheless, Sharifah urged the people of Sarawak to stand behind the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari in negotiations with the federal government on returning the rights of Sarawak, saying the Chief Minister has proven to be a tough negotiator with strong diplomatic skills.