Socso disburses RM3.3 mln in aid under EIS

KUCHING: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) disbursed about RM3.3 million in financial aid under the Employment Insurance System (EIS) as of last month to workers who had lost their jobs in Sarawak.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the aid was for 1,521 approved applications from the 1,751 claims received.

“The EIS programme not only helps those who have lost their jobs through replacement of income but also helps them to find new jobs through Socso’s Reemployment Placement Programme,” he told a press conference yesterday after the launching of the Sarawak Socso EIS Job Carnival 2019.

Under the Reemployment Placement Programme, Mohammed Azman said from October 2018 to November 2019, 28,000 workers nationwide were able to find new jobs in various industries.

“EIS was implemented on Jan 1, 2018 and the benefits were carried out on Jan 1, 2019. Socso, through EIS, under Section 30 of the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800), is responsible for paying benefits to workers who lost their employment.

“Hopefully, we can further improve on EIS in the future so we can benefit those under Socso’s radar as well as jobseekers in general. Meaning, anyone can apply; for example, if a company shuts down, they can visit any Socso office and we will help them. We don’t just have monetary assistance but we will help them find jobs as well,” he said.

In his speech, Mohammed Azman said that Socso had established the EIS Job Portal in line with its role as a Public Employment Services provider.

“This portal will make it easier for users, whether they are employers or jobseekers, to identify job matching, the skills in demand, or skills that are required for a particular job posting on the portal. Socso is confident that both Socso contributors and the general public will benefit from this portal,” he said.

Some 30 employers took part in the carnival, which was declared open by Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.