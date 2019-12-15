State govt wants to identify number of Filipinos with, without documents

KOTA KINABALU: The state government wants to identify the number of Filipinos with or without documents to resolve the matter of illegal immigrants from the Philippines in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the opposition had used the issue of illegal immigrants from the Philippines entering the state through Semporna as an issue against him and he knew well that the condition of illegal immigrants in Sabah is worrisome.

He said it was not him who gave documents of IMM13, Pas Bancian and Pas Burung-Burung to the immigrants, but the leader from the previous government and passed through national registry, not under his command or jurisdiction, he added.

Therefore, he explained that the government wanted to manage the matter properly by knowing their (the illegal immigrants) whereabouts in the state and their numbers so that the Philippines Embassy can be called over for the matter.

He said the government could ask the Philippines Embassy to issue passport to its people so that they could get working permit from the state government since there is still need for foreign labour in Sabah.

Shafie explained that the state could not depend on Indonesia for foreign labour anymore with the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan in which he predicted that many Indonesians would go back to their country to work there.

Reassuring Sabahans over the issue, Shafie said apart from the Philippines Embassy, the National Registration Department and Immigration Department will be involved in the process as well.

He was giving his speech to villagers of Kampung Nagasiba during the Kapayan Christmas Community Celebration 2019 at the Dewanraya of the village here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs Jannie Lasimbang, who was also present during the event, announced that the community of Kampung Nagasiba is planning to build a new church (Roman Catholic) on a proposed land of 2.02 hectares located in the vicinity of the Dewanraya.

She elaborated in her speech that Kampung Nagasiba comprised of four villages namely, Kampung Nabangkung, Kampung Gagaana, Kampung Sindanan and Kampung Bahang with over 3,500 population.

However, at the moment she said that there is no church available around the area for the worshippers to attend mass service and the population, moreover, about 95 per cent of them are Christians.

The nearest church is Saint Paul, Dontozidon, which is about three kilometres from the villages while another two churches, Our Lady Queen of Peace Kobusak and Saint Thomas Kapayan are also located few kilometres away from Kampung Nagasiba.

Apart from that, Jannie also thanked the state government for increasing the allocation to non-Islamic places of worship, independent schools and mission schools by RM8 million in the State Budget 2020 as well as declaring December 24 as an additional public holiday for the state.

“It is a special gift to the Christian community where they can return to their hometown early to attend Christmas Eve mass service with their family and celebrate the festivities.

“The Christmas season is a time of thanksgiving, forgiveness and peace. It is an occasion which should be celebrated with gratitude and make it an opportunity to further strengthen togetherness, goodwill and harmony,” she said.

Also present were Vicar General Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese Monsignor Primus Jouil, State Assistant Finance Minister Kenny Chua, Likas State Assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt, villagers, Ketua Anak Negeri and Village Community Management Councils (MPKK).