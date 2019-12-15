State polls: PSB picks Masir Kujat as candidate for Balai Ringin

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has announced that Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat will be contesting in Balai Ringin in the next state election.

The party is gearing up for the 12th state polls, due by mid-2021, as it positions itself as an alternative force in Sarawak’s political landscape.

Yesterday, it received an overwhelming response from over 2,000 supporters donning PSB’s shirts, red in colour, during an event at a community hall in Balai Ringin.

The hall echoed with the name of the potential candidate, giving boost to the party’s confidence.

Masir is the first candidate announced by PSB to contest under the party’s ticket in the next state polls.

“The one-time federal deputy minister has vast experience in politics,” said PSB.

The announcement of Masir for the Balai Ringin seat was made by party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh during the event.

Among those present were Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, PSB secretary-general George Lo and its Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa.

PSB has been engaging in intensive efforts to mingle with the people across the grassroots level, aiming to emerge as a political party serving the interests of all Sarawakians.

In his speech, Wong stressed that PSB was taking a liberal approach in pursuing its political course while, internally, it was nurturing the spirit of unity to safeguard Sarawak.

He regarded PSB as a local-based political party, meant to fight for the interests of all Sarawakians irrespective of race and faith.

At the event, Masir handed over new membership applications, numbering over 3,000, to the party president.

Currently, PSB has 36 branches across Sarawak, all of which have been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).